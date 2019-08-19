‘Activate Solange!’ Faizon Love Ethers ‘House Jigger’ Jay-Z Over Shady NFL Dealings [Video]

Faizon Love Calls Jay-Z A “House Jigger”

Veteran actor/comedian Faizon Love has his opinion on Jay-Z becoming the NFL’s party planner and it’s pure COMEDY (sprinkled with facts)!

Of course, Love didn’t mince words when it comes to how he feels about Jay-Z declaring everyone is “past kneeling” since he cut a deal with the criticized football league. Love feels like Jay-Z is a sell-out for a check and doesn’t speak for all Black folks. He’d also like for Solange to interject and give him an old fashion whooping, it seems.

Hit play to hear it.

We know Faizon means to make folks laugh with his message, but do YOU think he went too hard or just right on Shawn Corey Carter?