Big Screen TiTi: BlameItOnKway Reveals Tyler Perry Collab Is Brewing At Atlanta ‘Krab Queenz’ Opening [Video]

BlameItOnKway Makes Grand Restaurant Opening, Reveals He’s Working With Tyler Perry

Insta-comedian and actor BlameItOnKway has a lot to celebrate this year. Over the weekend, his third restaurant ‘Krab Queenz’ Atlanta officially opened it’s doors to the public. In celebration there was a second line, live music, face paintings, balloons and various influencers in the building. The reception was huge!

The successful opening of his crab-cracking restaurant is the icing on the cake for the star. In an exclusive interview with young media personality Dai Time, TiTi reveals that he has something brewing with television mogul Tyler Perry.

“So Tyler Perry about to put me on TV,” said TiTi. “So stay tuned, two months. Mind you, that’s exclusive. Nobody knows that!”

Congratulations TiTi! Hit play to hear and see how the line was wrapped around the corner for TiTi’s Krab Queenz grand opening.