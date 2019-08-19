Bloc-A-Fella Records: Jay-Z Allegedly Urged Jermaine Dupri To Reject Similar NFL Deal Months Ago

Bryan Michael Cox Reveals Jay-Z Called Jermaine Dupri To Block Similar NFL Deal

Grammy-winning songwriter and producer Bryan Michael Cox is calling out Jay-Z for behaving like a hypocrite and being shady to JD.

The close friend to Jermaine Dupri jumped to his defense in a Dash Radio interview after the Jay-Z/NFL collab news broke. According to Cox, Jigga actually phoned JD, urging him to turn down a similar deal.

Allegedly, Jay advised the mogul not work with the NFL during the ATL hosted Superbowl earlier this year. Of the phone call, Bryan says, “If you knew that, why would you pick up the phone and call [JD]?” He then calls the social justice factor in Jay’s deal “not genuine”.

“I’m not saying that it can’t turn into some good s***,” Cox said of the recently announced partnership. “We’re also talking about a guy who single-handedly picked up the phone and called Jermaine to tell him not to do it…. When we all had that meeting with the NFL, all that s*** was part of the same s***. “I’m not gonna condemn it and be like, ‘That s***’s wack,'” Cox continued. “For me, I want to look at it intelligently because I know a lot of what was happening before and how we were engaged last year as a community…. At the end of the day, [Dupri] took a beating for doing the same s***. And I guarantee you they didn’t pay him as much as they’re about to pay [JAY].”

https://twitter.com/atlsuperbowl53/status/1055836457254838273?s=21

You can view Bryan Michael Cox’s full comments in Jay-Z calling JD HERE, at the 14-minute mark.

Update –

Funk Flex corroborates Bryan Michael Cox’s claim after speaking to JD this morning, he says in a tweet.

I JUST GOT OFF THE PHONE WITH JERMAINE DUPRI… HE CONFIRMED THAT WHEN HE WAS WORKING WITH THE NFL LAST YEAR HE DID GET A CALL FROM JAYZ ASKING HIM.. “HOW DEEP ARE U IN WITH THE NFL?” EXPRESSING… “THAT MIGHT NOT BE A GOOD IDEA” FUNKFLEX — Funk Flex !!!!! (@funkflex) August 19, 2019

