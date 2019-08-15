100 Problems: Jay Z Faces Spicy Backlash Over Kap-less NFL Deal, Gets SLAMMED On Twitter

Jay Z: Said no to the Super Bowl you need me I don't need you… NFL: Come get this check… Also Jay Z: pic.twitter.com/JVcR6IOq5M — Jawn Wick (@Hunitproof) August 13, 2019

Twitter Vs. Jay Z

Everyone’s buzzing over Jay Z’s shiny new partnership with the NFL that puts him at the forefront of the league’s social justice initiatives and hands him the keys to the Super Bowl halftime machine.

Yep, a true power move by a shrewd businessman (and opportunist) who didn’t consult with Colin Kaepernick despite his consistent support of the banned QB-turned-social justice icon.

And that–that, right there–is the part of this story that smells funny which doesn’t seem to be fazing Jay Z at all.

“We forget that Colin’s whole thing was to bring attention to social injustice. In that case, this is a success. This is the next phase,” Hov told ESPN. “There [are] two parts of protesting. You go outside and you protest, and then the company or the individual says, ‘I hear you. What do we do next?’

“For me it’s like action, [an] actionable item, what are we gonna do with it? Everyone heard, we hear what you’re saying, and everybody knows I agree with what you’re saying [in Kaepernick’s underlying message]. So what are we gonna do? You know what I’m saying? [Help] millions and millions of people, or we get stuck on Colin not having a job.”

Hmmm, that sounds all fine and dandy but it’s also fair to question how we got here and why after monthsssss of a career-threatening protest, high-profile lawsuit and multiple attacks from the “President” it was so easy for Jay to make this deal.

This Jay Z NFL thing is… pic.twitter.com/QJUH2VlkQa — Noxeema Jackson 💋 (@prime_bee) August 14, 2019

