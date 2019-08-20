Baecation: Rich The Kid And Tori Brixx Bring Their Sweet Black Love To Tulum

- By Bossip Staff
Rich The Kid and Tori Brixx Enjoy Their Tulum Vacation

Source: Nathan James / Nathan James

Tori Brixx And Rich The Kid Enjoy Romantic Tulum Vacation

New parents Tori Brixx and Rich the Kid have been living it up in Tulum this week and taking plenty of pictures to prove it.

📸 @thatsnathanjames

According to our sources, the couple stayed at the Azulik Hotel and took a few days off following Rich’s recent summer tour for “The World is Yours 2,” in addition to festival stops like Lollapalooza. If you’ve been keeping up, he dropped a compilation album earlier this month, “Rich Forever 4” collaborating with his Rich Forever Music label artists, Famous Dex, 83 Babies, Jay Critch, Yung Bino, and Airi. Rich and his label crew are also celebrating 83 Babies being signed to Atlantic records last month.

🍑

They look pretty blissful riiiiight?! Hit the flip for more great vacation photos.

Source: Nathan James / Nathan James

Source: Nathan James / Nathan James

Source: Nathan James / Nathan James

Source: Nathan James / Nathan James

The couple even hit the caves and did some exploring.

Source: Nathan James / Nathan James

Source: Nathan James / Nathan James

They also did some shopping.

Hi 👋🏽

    Source: Nathan James / Nathan James

