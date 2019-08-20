Baecation: Rich The Kid And Tori Brixx Bring Their Sweet Black Love To Tulum

Tori Brixx And Rich The Kid Enjoy Romantic Tulum Vacation

New parents Tori Brixx and Rich the Kid have been living it up in Tulum this week and taking plenty of pictures to prove it.

According to our sources, the couple stayed at the Azulik Hotel and took a few days off following Rich’s recent summer tour for “The World is Yours 2,” in addition to festival stops like Lollapalooza. If you’ve been keeping up, he dropped a compilation album earlier this month, “Rich Forever 4” collaborating with his Rich Forever Music label artists, Famous Dex, 83 Babies, Jay Critch, Yung Bino, and Airi. Rich and his label crew are also celebrating 83 Babies being signed to Atlantic records last month.

