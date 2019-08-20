Hell Froze Over? Remy Ma Defends Nicki Minaj’s Choice To Curse Joe Budden TF Out On ‘Queen Radio’ [Video]

Remy Ma Defends Nicki Minaj’s Joe Budden Screeching

Remy Ma, Joe Budden, and Jinx returned to their “State Of The Culture” seats for the first time after Queen Radio and of course, Nicki Minaj was discussed. Jinx began by chiming in his thoughts on how Nicki Minaj basically told Joe Budden off on his and her show. He said that he was turned off, but before he could finish, Remy Ma jumped in to defend Nicki’s choice to confront Joe Budden with yelling mixed with facts and insults.

“Well, it’s her show. And if I can get somebody that has been pissing me off for the last couple of years to sit there and tell them to STFU, and turn their f*cking mic off, and know nothing is gonna happen Imma wil’ on you. And I got Pap standing right there, like, what we doing? Absolutely.”

She continued,

“I watched it and I got some of the things that she was saying. I know how that feels. When people that was supposed to be your friends, that you thought was cool with you say some left-field sh*t, you be like “Damn I thought was aight, it makes you angry.”

