Free At Last, Free At Last: Remy Ma Celebrates Officially Being Off Probation

Remy Ma Celebrate’s Officially Being Off Probation

Remy Ma is finally off probation!

The New York rapper serving a five-year parole term after she was released from prison in 2014, after having spent six years in prison for a 2007 shooting.

Papoose reportedly shared a video to his Instagram showing the couple getting loose on a yacht celebrating Remy’s freedom.

Pap wrote “And they lived happily ever after!!!! #blacklove Off papers The #queen,”

Its good to see Remy get this behind her, if you recall Remy Ma was arrested back in May for allegedly getting in a fight with Love and Hip Hop: New York star Brittney Taylor. Taylor stated that Remy attacked her, and she had to go to the hospital to get medical attention leading Remy to be charged with misdemeanor assault.