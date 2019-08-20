Oh Leh Dooo It! Larenz Tate Is In Full Support Of Changing Trump Tower Street To “Obama Ave.” [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
Larenz Tate is all for a lil’ petty politics.
The folks at TMZ caught up with the Power actor in NYC and asked him what he thinks of the burgeoning petition to change the name of the street in front of Trump Tower to “Obama Avenue”.
Press play below to see what he had to say.
Right on!
