White Flag: Katie Holmes Reportedly Deaded Her 6 Year Relationship With Swirly Bae Jamie Foxx

Katie Holmes And Jamie Foxx End Their 6-Year Relationship

Things have finally come to an end for a couple who many people didn’t even know were a couple.

According to PageSix, Katie Holmes has ended the semi-secret, 6-year love affair with multihyphenate superstar Jamie Foxx.

There was some speculation that there was trouble in paradise when Jamie was spotted out-and-bad with a few different women around Hollyweird.

But a spy at La Esquina overheard the actress — who was having dinner with girlfriends at the Kenmore Street restaurant — tell a pal, “What Jamie does is his business — we haven’t been together for months.” When we called another Holmes pal to check it out, they confirmed that the pair split in late May, a few weeks after their much-heralded first red-carpet appearance at the Met Gala.

Jamie and Katie had been together since shortly after she divorced Tom Cruise in 2013, but they kept their love SUPER secret until Clive Davis’ pre-Grammy party where they walked the red carpet together.

No word on what exactly sent the two actors their separate ways, but we’re sure it will come out eventually.