Reality Rumble: Here’s Why Commitment Challenged Willie Taylor & Shanda Denyce Caught Couples Fade With Hazel E & Her New Bae

Marriage Boot Camp Beef: Hazel E And Boyfriend Fight With Willie Taylor & Shanda

‘Marriage Boot Camp’ had shut down production because of two Hollyweird adjacent couples decided to catch a fade.

According to a TMZ report, the show had to pause shooting this week after a huge fight erupted between Hazel E and Shanda Denyce. The scuffle then escalated after their significant others got involved.

Reportedly, the brawl was over Hazel’s colorist comments on Instagram from the past. The racially-charged post from 2017 ticked off Shanda Denyce, wife to Day 26 singer Willie Taylor. Sources said after the ladies got to fighting, Hazel-E’s new model bae Devon B, and Taylor started tussling and got completely out of control.

Shanda, who is proud of her melanin started the beef that had both couples rumbling.

Several security guards and crew members had to break them up. A marble table was cracked and several chairs were destroyed in the process. The brawl resulted in a pause in the production but after the storm is settled, they plan to resume shooting.

Interesting. Will YOU be watching to see these folks duke it out when ‘Marriage Boot camp’ returns?