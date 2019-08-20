‪#LHHH: Summer Bunni Told Lyrica She Let A1 Repeatedly Smash & Got Dragged Back To Dummyville‬

#LHHH Fans Are OVER Summer Bunni And Her Shenanigans

Really?! Summer Bunni and Lyrica Anderson had a conversation about the thirsty undiscovered singer sleeping with A1 in front of cameras on last night’s episode of “Love and Hip Hop Hollyweird” — and things got WEIRD.

ICYM: Summer initially approached Lyrica defensively and had to be calmed down by rap veteran Yo-Yo. The ladies had a sit-down conversation after Lyrica chose to hear Summer out because she knew A1 wasn’t being honest. That’s when Summer told Lyrica that she was only Facetiming A1.

Lyrica said thank you and walked away. Moments later however Summer came back with an attitude, to tell Lyrica she actually slept with her husband multiple times. SMH.

Fans had a field day dragging Summer for being temperamental and naive. Lyrica was so exhausted by the entire situation, she didn’t even argue with her. Would YOU? Summer has a track record for being the side piece in scandals…

I had to Google Summer Bunni and. .. A1 didn't do his homework imo. #LHHH

SMH. Of course, Summer AND A1 were getting dragged for being trifling together.

