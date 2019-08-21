Jesus Take The Wheel: Four Students Shot At Block Party Near Clark Atlanta University

Four Students Shot Near Clark Atlanta University

Chaos erupted Tuesday near the campus of Clark Atlanta University when a shooter opened fire injuring four students. Channel 2 Action News reports that students were attending a block party outside of James P. Brawley library to celebrate the start of classes Wednesday when two groups started shooting at each other.

The four people hit were female students, two from Spelman College and two from Clark Atlanta University who police said are ages 17 to 19. Some have graze wounds, others have gunshot wounds including a gunshot wound to the chest.

“It appears there were two separate groups that were targeting each other, and these people were just caught in the crossfire,” Atlanta police Capt. William Ricker told Channel 2 Action News.

A prayer vigil is scheduled for today on Clark Atlanta’s campus.

This story is still developing…