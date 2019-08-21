Yes Lordt! Actress Who Shot Her “HELLURRR” Shot At Tyler Perry Reportedly Lands Gig On His Show

Actress Who Paid For Billboard Aimed At Tyler Perry Reportedly Lands Gig On His New Show

Let it be known…

If you say “Hellurrr” to Tyler Perry, he just might say “Hellurrr” back.

Actress Racquel Bailey is proving what can happen if you shoot your shot now that she might be popping up on a Tyler Perry production very soon.

According to TMZ, the women who paid for a billboard in Atlanta to catch Tyler Perry’s attention has now booked a gig for his upcoming show Sistas.

Initially, when Bailey put up the billboard that said she was Perry’s “next leading lady,” Perry scolded her, saying “This is not the way to get my attention if you’re looking for a role in one of my shows.”

However, TMZ sources say this very billboard helped Bailey land an audition with Mr. Perry. It didn’t hurt that he was already familiar with her work on The Night Of.

Sources say Bailey was casted in Perry’s BET show Sistas about two weeks ago. She reportedly shot her scenes last week in Atlanta, and she’ll appear in the finale of season one and possibly season two. She reportedly plays a police officer who had a past fling with one of the lead characters. Perry is said to have directed the episode that Bailey is acting in.

Bailey’s success story doesn’t seem to end here either. Sources tell TMZ that once Bailey’s billboard went viral, the actress was contacted by a number of casting directors and landed around 20 auditions, which led to two bookings even before Sistas.

Winning.

Um….Mr. Tyler Perry…..”Hellur, hellur, hellurrrrr!”