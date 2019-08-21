Ring Blingin’ Cynthia Bailey & Other Celebs Kick Off PGA TOUR Championship Week At Tee Up ATL

Cynthia Bailey & Other Celebs Attend PGA TOUR Championship Week At Tee Up ATL

This year marked the 5th Anniversary of Tee Up ATL, bringing out top PGA Golfers, Matt Kuchar, Rickie Fowler, Patrick Reed, and Gary Woodland as well as the newly engaged reality star Cynthia Bailey who was spotted for the first time rocking her new ice. As previously reported Cynthia is engaged to her sportscaster sweetie Mike Hill and will have her engagement shown on the new season of “Real Housewives of Atlanta.”

Emanuel Hudson from MTV’s Wild ‘N Out, Nicki Collen (Atlanta Dream Head Coach), radio legends Rashan Ali and Ryan Cameron were also in attendance.

DJ Infamous and DJ Rasyrious provided the vibes and there were live performances by 90s rap duo 69 Boyz and pop-star Francesco Yates.

Proceeds from the annual event support the East Lake Foundation, Purpose Built Schools Atlanta, and the Grove Park Foundation.

See more Tee Up ATL photos on the flip.