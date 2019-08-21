Rapper Tee Grizzley’s Manager Shot And Killed In Detroit
- By Bossip Staff
Tee Grizzley is currently mourning the loss of a member of his team/relative. HotNewHipHopDetroit reports that the Detroit rapper’s manager/aunt JB was shot and killed on the east side of Detroit around 9 p.m. Tuesday night. The site adds that JB was killed on the 3600 block of Three Mile Drive. The 41-year-old woman was the spouse of his mother’s brother.
Grizzley and JB were reportedly heading to a casino after leaving a studio when shots were fired into an Uber.
This story is still developing…
