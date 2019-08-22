“Love After Lockup” Exclusive: Amber And Vince Are Finally Together But What About Her Prison Wifey Puppy?! [VIDEO]

Should Vince Be Worried About Amber’s Prison Wife?

Happy Friday eve!!! We’re super excited because our guiltiest pleasure (pun intended) reality show “Love After Lockup” has a new episode coming tomorrow!!! The new season is heating up and boy — is it getting interesting… Just last week we had a chance to meet Vince and Amber, a military man and a recently released convicted drug trafficker. This week we’ve got an exclusive clip that reveals Vince may not really have Amber all to himself. He’s also got to deal with her best friend, her ace, her boo, her prison wifey… Well, you’ll see. Check out the clip below:

Here’s more on what you can expect from the episode:

Cheryl stuns mom with a bombshell about her felon fiancé. Lacey risks it all for Shane’s release. Andrea freaks when Lamondre blows up, and Angela panics that Tony may not show. Lizzy’s sister warns her about bad-boy Daniel, while Vince learns a shocking truth about Amber.

LOVE AFTER LOCKUP – “FELON FANTASY” – Airs Friday, August 23rd at 9/8C on WeTV

About Love After Lockup

WE tv’s hit docuseries, “Love After Lockup” returns with 15 all new, drama-filled episodes. This season we follow seven couples on their journeys from prison to (hopefully) the altar. Viewers will meet each couple just prior to the jailed partner’s release and follow them down their unique path to love.