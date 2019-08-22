“Beyond The Pole” Exclusive: Ms. Dime’s Baby Daddy Snitches To Their Daughter About Her Stripping! [VIDEO]
A Dancer Has Her Job Revealed… To Her Daughter!
It’s Thursday and a brand new episode of “Beyond The Pole” airs tonight! We’ve got an exclusive clip and whooooo chile this one is a DOOZY! One of the dancers profession is exposed against her wishes to her CHILD!!! Check out the clip below:
Here’s what else you can expect from the episode:
Laina spills the tea to Lea Lea about Angela Kake’s comments. Ms. Dime breaks down when her secret is exposed to her daughter. Tension rises between Lea Lea & Angel Kake during a major interview, and Lyfe offers LingLing a solution.
BEYOND THE POLE- “LET ME MAKE MYSELF CLEAR”- Airs Thursday, August 22nd at 10:28/11:28C on WeTV
About Beyond the Pole
Behind the scenes look at Atlanta’s hottest dancers—facing a fierce & fiery mentor on the hustle to financial freedom, the stakes have never been higher in their journey to move Beyond the Pole.
