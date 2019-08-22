Fabolous Says He’s Ready For A Red-Headed Daughter After Reuniting With Emily B

Fabolous Expresses That He Wants A Daughter

Rapper Fabolous is still riding the love train it seems. Next stop—he’s ready to make more babies!

After seemingly getting his lady Emily B “back” with their strip club date, Fabolous posted that he’s ready for a sweet little girl to call his own. He expressed his want for a baby girl in an Instagram story post, writing:

‘Always only wanted boys, but recently talked about having a girl. Now I can’t get it off my mind. All my friends who have daughter tell me that daughter LOVE is different.”

His words were written over a photo of a child that resembles his two red-haired sons. See Fab’s post HERE.

In related news, Fab spent time with his boys at an NBA2K event. He’s actually going to be featured as a player in the game and expressed his excitement.

Interesting point Fab makes, however.

Do YOU think a daughter’s love is “different”?