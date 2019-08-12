B-A-B-Y Back On: Fabolous Excitedly Shares His & Emily B’s Booty Club ‘Date Night’ Moments

Fabolous Shows Fans He And Emily B. Are On A Date

Looks like Fabolous got his one wish!

After the 41-year-old rapper pleaded with the public about his need to be back on Emily’s good side, she seems to have heard him out. The pair had a perfect strip club date night together it seems. Fab posted of several photos of the outing with the caption “date nights”. Emily seemed to not be aware of the camera snapping photos when the flicks were snapped.

Rumors recently spread that Em called it quits with Fab after years of infidelity and bouts with abuse (allegedly), but now they’re seemingly getting it together? Thoughts?