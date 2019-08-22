Watch: Soul Songstress Nicole Bus Give Passionate Performance On NPR Tiny Desk [Video]
Nicole Bus Performs On NPR Tiny Desk
Dutch-born singer-songwriter Nicole Bus is continuing to cement her status in R&B with a coveted performance on NPR Tiny Desk.
She opens up the show with her chart-topping song “You” which reached No. 1 on Billboard‘s Adult R&B Songs. Then, Bus unleashes her lush women empowerment song “Love It,” followed by her latest single, “Mr. Big Shot.”
You can check out the passionate performance below, then be sure to watch out for Bus’ debut studio album scheduled for Fall 2019!
