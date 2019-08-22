ICONOLOGY Excellence: Missy Elliott Dropping Her First Collection Of Songs In Over A Decade!

What did we do to deserve this?!

Missy Elliott Dropping #ICONOLOGY Project

Missy Elliott is doing more than just blessing us on the VMAs stage for her Video Vanguard Award performance, she’s dropping new music. The icon has announced that she’s dropping a collection of songs for the first time in 10 years as part of her #ICONOLOGY project.

Misdemeanor made the announcement via Twitter and added that the tracks will be the “feel good” music we’ve come to expect from the VA legend.

At midnight tonight I’m dropping a collection of new songs! Let’s #ThrowItBack to a time when music just felt good and made us want to dance! Sincerely, Dr. Melissa “Missy” Elliott #ICONOLOGY pic.twitter.com/rv2eVYGy1J — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) August 22, 2019

#ICONOLOGY will be made available on all streaming platforms starting midnight E.T. on Thursday.

In case you’re curious about the album art, Missy’s hair was done by celeb hairstylist Kellon Deryck who told fans that it’s NOT Photoshop, and the braids were hand done by him.

STUNNING!

Are you ready for new Missy music???