#ICONOLOGY Excellence: Missy Elliott Dropping Her First Collection Of Songs In Over A Decade!
What did we do to deserve this?!
Missy Elliott Dropping #ICONOLOGY Project
Missy Elliott is doing more than just blessing us on the VMAs stage for her Video Vanguard Award performance, she’s dropping new music. The icon has announced that she’s dropping a collection of songs for the first time in 10 years as part of her #ICONOLOGY project.
Misdemeanor made the announcement via Twitter and added that the tracks will be the “feel good” music we’ve come to expect from the VA legend.
#ICONOLOGY will be made available on all streaming platforms starting midnight E.T. on Thursday.
In case you’re curious about the album art, Missy’s hair was done by celeb hairstylist Kellon Deryck who told fans that it’s NOT Photoshop, and the braids were hand done by him.
Let’s gooooo! @missymisdemeanorelliott dropping new music and I had the honor of creating this cover look! Who else got braids that say they name? Yes those are all real braids, no photoshop! Video of how I created this look coming soon😘 Makeup @themuaalex Photographer @mrdblanks Nails @beedy_the_black_nail_tech Wardrobe @juneambrose Shout out to @designerjov for creating a missy stencil for me to get busy😝
STUNNING!
Are you ready for new Missy music???
