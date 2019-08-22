‘Black Love:’ Terry & Rebecca Crews Get Real About Their Marriage Almost Falling Apart [BOSSIP Exclusive]

Terry & Rebecca Crews Get Real About Their Marriage Almost Falling Apart

Black Love is upon us, as Tommy and Codie Oliver bring fans a third season of their critically-acclaimed docu-series. With celebrity couples like LeToya Luckett and Tommicus Walker, as well as Kandi and Todd Tucker getting real about the joys and pitfalls of marriage, season 3 is intriguing AND jam-packed with life lessons about melanated love. On the next episode, Terry and Rebecca Crews talk about how their marriage almost went bad. Both claim a little bit of the responsibility…

“When we got married, I had this grand thing of, you know, this is all gonna work out, this is how love is,” Terry says of his own habits. “Then, all of a sudden, she would say something I didn’t like… I was like ‘Ok you’re messing up the picture.’ Anytime I felt sad, I would just buy something and she was like… ‘How are we gonna pay for this?’ and I was like ‘You know what? I’m going pro, it’s all gonna work, and I had this thing about, just, everything’s gonna work out. As long as I can get rid of the pain now and we’ll just pay later.” “I realize I should’ve done more homework on addiction and children of addiction,” Rebecca chimes in.

Whew! Watch the full clip up top. In an exclusive interview with BOSSIP, the show’s creators the Olivers previously revealed why this series means so much.

“If you see it, you can be it and too often Black people are portrayed as anything but happy, loving mothers and fathers and husbands and wives. So, we can begin to believe the messages we see in the media about who we are. Black Love was our way of offering a different, more positive perspective in the media. We simply wanted to show Black people finding love, whenever and wherever they find it,” they told us.

Tune in this Saturday, August 24 at 9 p.m. ET on OWN. THIS is the kind of content we crave!