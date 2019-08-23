Star Brim Beef: Rah Ali Responds After Fresh Outta Jail Cardi B Bestie Promises To ‘Spank’ Her Over Ancient NYFW Kerfuffle

Rah Ali Responds After Cardi B’s Bestfriend Threatens To Fight Her

What’s happening here??? Cardi B‘s bestie Star Brim is scratching the scab off of the infamous shoe-slinging incident between her and Nicki Minaj.

If you remember, Rah Ali was in the cut of their NYFW fight and her involvement was questionable. However, Star Brim, Cardi’s bestie who was recently released from jail says that if she was free at the time, she would’ve “spanked” Rah and still will. Brim, at the time, was serving 6 months in prison over charges for wire fraud and was released back in March. Her threats are made clear on her own newly launched podcast called “Keeping It Bute”.

“If I was at the sh*t I would’ve spanked Rah. If I see Rah right now, I’ll still spank Rah.”

You can here the comment here, at the 6:00 mark.

Welp! Here’s what Rah thinks of Star throwing threats her way, according to TMZ.