Twin Update: Erica Dixon Shows Off Her Identical Babies In TuTus

Erica Dixon Shares Updated Photo Of Twin Girls

We’ve gotten another twin update! Erica Dixon‘s identical twin baby girls are growing so fast. Just a month ago, the reality actress shared a photo of Embrii and Eryss and not their faces look much more mature. You can really see the babies’ features settle in and their melanin pop.

Erica says she’s happy the baby girls can FINALLY fit into some clothes. The mama put them into a matching TuTu ensemble. The baby girls are identical, but Erica says she doesn’t see it.

Ok so here they are together and even though they’re identical I don’t see it. I’m just glad they can finally some of their clothes!!!

Can YOU tell them apart here?

Preciousness! The baby girls were born in May and spent some time getting their weight up before they were able to come home with mama. They’re looking nice and chubby now. Blessings!