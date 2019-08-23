Stop The Peace Sign: Man Violently Stabs Black Woman On Train, Charged With Hate Crime

Man Violently Stabs Black Woman On Train, Charged With Hate Crime

A white man by the name of Aleksejs Saveljevs was charged with a hate crime Tuesday, 9 months after the vicious attack on 57 year old Anne Marie Washington.

The suspect was arraigned on a 23-count indictment, including attempted murder, as a hate crime after he spewed obvious racial slurs towards the victim at the time of the attack.

According to Brooklyn District Attorney Gonzalez

“This was a frightening, unprovoked attack on a woman who was allegedly targeted because of her race. We will now seek to bring this defendant to justice to keep the public safe. As intolerance is increasingly accepted and individuals brazenly act on racial animosity, we will be vigilant in prosecuting bias-motivated crimes,” he said in a statement obtained by NBC News.

The victim was reportedly taken to hospital by her roommate.

So then it gets really bizarre…. Washington found an unfamiliar screwdriver in her lunchbag, which held DNA leading to the arrest of Saveljevs.

Anne Marie has had many advocates on her side. We wish her well as we wait for that trash bag (otherwise known as Aleksejs) to be tried Sept. 20.