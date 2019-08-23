BOSSIP Premiere: The Bonfyre Unleashes Visuals For New Single “U Say” Featuring 6lack [VIDEO]

The Bonfyre Drops Video For “U Say” Feat. 6lack

The Bonfyre’s first single “Automatic” went to the TOP of Billboard charts! Now she’s back with “U Say” featuring 6lack and we’re excited to premiere their new video. Check it out below:

Although they had never met prior, The Bonfyre and 6lack’s synergy on record is undeniable and translates on camera. The Bonfyre is currently gearing up for her debut album in the fall and just signed on to Fantasia’s The Sketchbook Touralongside R&B Power houses Robin Thicke & Tank