For Your Viewing Pleasure: Netflix Releases Trailer For Travis Scott Documentary ‘Look Mom I Can Fly’ [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
Netflix Releases Travis Scott’s ‘Look Mom I Can Fly’ Trailer
Travis Scott is bringing his life to Netflix. The rapper/producer has filmed a documentary about everything leading up to his Grammy-nominated album Astroworld and everything that happened once the album became one of the most talked-about musical releases of 2018.
Press play below to enter the madness that Kylie Jenner‘s baby daddy inhabits.
Oh, we DEFINITELY have to see this.
