So Sad: Tee Grizzley Shares A Touching Video Of His Slain Aunt On Instagram

Tee Grizzley Shares Touching Video Of His Aunt On Instagram

Tee Grizzley took a few moment to share a personal video of his aunt/manager who was tragically gunned down in Detroit.

Jobina Brown, 41, left an indelible effect on her nephew as the woman who helped shape his budding music career. Grizzley took to IG in honor her and share an intimate video of Brown which captures her smiling. Tee Grizzley captioned the clip:

“Since I was 12 We been going everywhere together how you gone go to heaven without me???? Idek what to say JB I just wanted to show the world yo smile I love you so much 💔”

Prayers up for Tee Grizzley and his family as they go through this difficult time.