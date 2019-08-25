Wakanda Forever: “Black Panther” Sequel Set To Be Released May 2022
Black Panther II Officially Has A Release Date
According to CNN, Black Panther fans waiting on a sequel can finally mark their calendars.
Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige took the stage at Disney’s D23 Expo in Anaheim, California, along with film director Ryan Coogler, to announce that the second movie of the “Black Panther” franchise will debut in theaters on May 6, 2022.
The Disney-Marvel film won three Oscars for original score and production as well as costume design.
The original has grossed more than $700 million so it was a no-brainer that a sequel would be made shortly.
