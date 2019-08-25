SMH: R. Kelly’s Team Reportedly Collecting Cash From Fans And Industry Connects To Help Pay Lawyer

R. Kelly Allegedly Has Celebrity Friends Donating Toward His Legal Fund

According to Yahoo, Kelly’s team has been behind the scenes reaching out to both fans and people in the industry in hopes to earn enough money so that he can retain high-powered defense attorney Tom Mesereau.

Reportedly, some unnamed industry members have responded to Kelly’s requests by expressing a desire to donate to his cause and help raise the funds to secure a solid defense.

It was first reported that Kelly needed monetary support in order to retain Tom Mesereau earlier this week. Mesereau not only successfully defended actor Robert Blake (who was accused of murdering wife) but he also got Michael Jackson acquitted of his child molestation charges. Unfortunately for Kelly, his price tag is allegedly in the millions.

Kellz is looking to beat a plethora of charges stacked against him including sex crimes by the state of Illinois and federal authorities as well as indictments in Montana and possibly Detroit and Atlanta.