Welp: R. Kelly Is Reportedly Looking For Help From Michael Jackson’s Molestation Case Attorney

R. Kelly Is Looking For Help From Michael Jackson’s Attorney

R. Kelly is reportedly looking for some heavyweights to represent him in his many pending trials.

According to reports from TMZ, Kelly is trying to land Tom Mesereau, the lawyer who represented Michael Jackson in his molestation case in 2005. He also got Robert Blake acquitted of murder.

The publication goes on to say that Kelly met with Mesereau for 4 hours, but he still hasn’t signed on just yet.

The issue here just might be Kelly’s diminishing finances, which are being burned through quickly to fight his numerous cases. Obviously, an attorney with a track record like Mesereau’s doesn’t come cheap.

Kelly is reportedly looking for new representation because his current team brings too much media attention for certain stunts of theirs, like referring to his accusers as “disgruntled groupies.”

R. Kelly’s current lead attorney Steve Greenberg called the news that his client was seeking out new lawyers, “A complete load of crap.”

Whoever does end up representing Kelly in the future sure has their work cut out for them.

In addition to charges already filed in Chicago and New York, Kelly was recently hit with two counts of underage prostitution in Minnesota. The disgraced singer allegedly paid a minor to strip for him in his hotel room in 2001, at which point prosecutors claim there was “sexual contact” but “no intercourse” between the two.