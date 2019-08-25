Must Be Nice: Scott Disick Surprises Sofia Richie With A $200K Car For Her 21st Birthday

Sofia Richie Posts Pics Of Her Birthday Present From Scott Disick

Scott Disick went all out for his boo Sofia Richie’s 21st birthday.

On Saturday morning, the model posted a series of pictures and videos to her instagram story, showing off her luxurious present from her boyfriend: a luxury Aston Martin.

The ultra sleek black car was made even more special with a large red bow on top. The expensive whip features orange and wood detailing on the inside and goes for about $200,000 new.

“Holy s—!!!!” Richie captioned the first shot of it, adding, “best BF award” in another photo, letting everyone know that Scott is the one who got her the generous gift. “LET THE DAY BEGIN,” she captioned another photo of herself sitting inside the car, showing off a manicure that featured the number “21″ in front of her brand new steering wheel.

But it looks like the extravagant car is far from the only thing Scott thought about when it comes to birthday festivities.

Sofia also posted a photo of a beautiful breakfast spread surrounded by rose petals, which was seemingly set up for her by her boo.

The newly 21-year-old Richie and Disick, 36, have been dating since 2017, Scott’s first serious after he split from his the mother of his three children, Kourtney Kardashian. Through their relationship, Sofia has developed quite the close relationship with some of the Kardashian klan, especially her new bestie Kylie Jenner.