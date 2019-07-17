Famous And Fragile: Kylie Jenner Talks ‘Losing Friends’ & Keeping Sane While Parading Her 10-Figure Cakes In Paradise

Kylie Jenner Reflects On Lost Friendships & Fame Woes While On Vacay

Kylie Jenner is in the mood for mimosas and self-reflection. The billionaire beauty biz boss is out on a fancy Turks And Caicos girls trip with her circle of friends, revealing to her followers what’s been on her heart while there.

Kylie gave herself props for braving the BS that come with money and fame. She wrote:

I’m proud of myself, my heart, and my strength. growing up in the light with a million eyes on you just isn’t normal. I’ve lost friends along the way and I’ve lost myself too sometimes. my first tattoo was “sanity” to remind myself everyday to keep it. I’ve struggled with anxiety my whole young adult life and after my baby i dealt with all the internal ups and downs. I felt like i had to find myself completely again. I keep a whole lot to myself but just wanted to share and let you know I’m human. my life is not perfect and what you see here on social media is just the surface. be gentle with yourself, move on, and let go. we are all capable of great things, worthy of love, and allowed to express ourselves. do more of what makes you happy and be unapologetic. now is your season ✨ we all have a magnificent destiny.

Good for her! When she’s not on IG reflecting, Kylie’s been boating and hanging with her buddies Sofia Richie, Anastasia Karanikolaou and more in Turks.

The ladies have been lighting up social media with photos from the grown-up girl’s trip.

