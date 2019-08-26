Big Rich Clown: #Power Put Trey Songz On The New Intro And Twitter Is DRAGGING HIM For It
- By Bossip Staff
1 of 15
❯
❮
Trey Songz Power Theme Is Dragged
Power is byke! It’s a celebration on the internet. As soon as people turned on their TVs (or devices of some sort) they were ready to sing along to “IT’S A BIG RICH TOWWWWNNNNN” but things didn’t go that smoothly this weekend. That’s because, for some reason, Fiddy thought it would be a good idea to REPLACE the beloved theme song (sung by the incomparable Joe) with Trey Songz. *Soulja Boy voice* TREY SONGZZZZ?!?!?!
Twitter is absolutely disgusted by this change and the outrage is taking over the Internet.
Nothing against Trey (we don’t think…) but the OG was just so incredibly perfect that this is a damn disgrace. Peep the angst and anger and dragging going on.
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.