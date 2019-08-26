Big Rich Clown: #Power Put Trey Songz On The New Intro And Twitter Is DRAGGING HIM For It

Trey Songz Power Theme Is Dragged

Power is byke! It’s a celebration on the internet. As soon as people turned on their TVs (or devices of some sort) they were ready to sing along to “IT’S A BIG RICH TOWWWWNNNNN” but things didn’t go that smoothly this weekend. That’s because, for some reason, Fiddy thought it would be a good idea to REPLACE the beloved theme song (sung by the incomparable Joe) with Trey Songz. *Soulja Boy voice* TREY SONGZZZZ?!?!?!

Twitter is absolutely disgusted by this change and the outrage is taking over the Internet.

When y’all hear trey songz singing the intro to #Power pic.twitter.com/QmXRQWRWy2 — Jhanelle nicole 🍯👅 (@Just_Nellee) August 25, 2019

Nothing against Trey (we don’t think…) but the OG was just so incredibly perfect that this is a damn disgrace. Peep the angst and anger and dragging going on.