Florida Crazies: White Man Convicted Of Manslaughter For Killing Unarmed Black Man, “Stand Your Ground” Defense Doesn’t Hold

Florida Man Found Guilty Manslaughter Of Unarmed Black Man

A Florida white man, Michael Drejka, is going prison for the murder of a Black man Markeis McGlockton after a dispute in a convenience store parking lot according to NBCNews.

An angry Drejka ran up on McGlockton’s girlfriend Britany Jacobs because she was parked in a handicapped space with her children while Markeis was in the store. When Markeis saw Drejka accosting his lady he ran out the store and pushed him the ground. In response, Drejka pulled his pistol and shot Markeis dead, the security camera captured the whole incident.

Crazy thing is, the janky ass Sheriff’s office chose not to charge Drejka under the racist “stand your ground” law, but prosecutors weren’t having it. One month later they hit Drejka with the manslaughter charges that he was found guilty of last week. They argued that Drejka wasn’t in danger and McGlockton was walking away from him when the fatal shot was fired.

“We’re thankful that the jury got it right,” said Michele Rayner-Goolsby, an attorney who represents McGlockton’s parents. “We’re thankful that the jury saw what we saw, saw what everybody saw on that video — that a parking lot vigilante with an ax to grind murdered Markeis McGlockton in cold blood.”

What’s even more sickening about Drejka’s defense is that they argued that Jacobs was the aggressor and although McGlockton unarmed, his 190-pound BODY was a “weapon”.

They still using the “scary Black people” trope to defend violent a$$ white people. SMH.