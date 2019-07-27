Uh, Ok: R. Kelly’s “Girlfriends” Joycelyn Savage And Azriel Clary Seek Agent To Manage Acting/Modeling Careers

R. Kelly Girls Joycelyn Savage And Azriel Clary Seeking Talent Agents

Everything and everyone surrounding R. Kelly is just…wow.

According to TMZ, Kelly’s lady partners, Joycelyn Savage and Azriel Curry are ready to hit Hollyweird hard and they are seeking a talent agent to put a “positive light” on their disturbing story.

Good luck with that…

A source close to the girls’ says they are now “high profile clientele” and are actively seeking a big-time PR representative to make them into stars.

The rep emailed that Clary and Savage, “just want to get a positive name for themselves rather then [sic] the negative rumors their parents have accused them of.”

This feels gross. We hope no one reputable takes them on. You already know these girls will help support R. Kelly with whatever money they make.