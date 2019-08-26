Skeet Mode: Fertile Future Named Father By Florida Woman In Not-So-Proud Papa Paternity Lawsuit
Let Eliza Seraphin tell it, Future is the father of her baby…his SEVENTH!
According to TMZ, Future has been named in a paternity lawsuit filed by Seraphin to legally determine if he’s the father of her 4-month-old daughter.
This pregnancy was absolutely the toughest, most humbling, yet beautiful experience of my life. I went through hell and back. Health complications seemingly from day one. Lost friends, money, opportunities, and even some of the little bit of sanity I thought I had 😂. However, this journey taught me to be more understanding, observant, forgiving, and most importantly PATIENT 😩. There were times I felt so alone and would look down at my belly and immediately cheer up, knowing she’s hanging in there with me through all of the stress and drama. She’s truly been my protection and kept me strong and going. There were moments I began to doubt myself, but my spirit wouldn’t stay down, thanks to my beautiful little girl. Her annoying kicks would always be the reassurance I needed to make it through the tough days. Knowing what I know now and after looking back on my experience, I can confidently say she was well worth all the chaos. From the moment I decided to keep her, I promised myself and God that I’d show her unconditional love and teach her to be 3x the woman I am. And that’s a promise that will never be broken. I’m super excited and blessed to get a chance to love and guide this little one. I can’t stop crying tears of joy when I look at her. Thank God we made it ❤️
This isn’t the first time we’ve heard Eliza Reign’s name, she’s the woman who alleged that Future threatened her life after he found out she was pregnant.
Seraphin is known on the ‘gram as Eliza Reign and claims she hasn’t heard a word from Future since she gave birth on April 19.
Not only does Eliza want Nayvadius named the father she also wants child support and retroactive hospital fees and medical expenses paid in full.
Baby mama drama is a walk in the park for the Percocet-poppin’ rapper who just became a new daddy for the 6th time back in December. It’s nothin’ to Future, he recently told Big Boy that he wants even MORE kids.
It appears that Future is way more enamored with kids than he is with their mothers.
