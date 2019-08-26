Skeet Mode: Fertile Future Named Father By Florida Woman In Not-So-Proud Papa Paternity Lawsuit

Future Named By Florida Woamn In Paternity Lawsuit

Let Eliza Seraphin tell it, Future is the father of her baby…his SEVENTH!

According to TMZ, Future has been named in a paternity lawsuit filed by Seraphin to legally determine if he’s the father of her 4-month-old daughter.

This isn’t the first time we’ve heard Eliza Reign’s name, she’s the woman who alleged that Future threatened her life after he found out she was pregnant.

Seraphin is known on the ‘gram as Eliza Reign and claims she hasn’t heard a word from Future since she gave birth on April 19.

Not only does Eliza want Nayvadius named the father she also wants child support and retroactive hospital fees and medical expenses paid in full.

Baby mama drama is a walk in the park for the Percocet-poppin’ rapper who just became a new daddy for the 6th time back in December. It’s nothin’ to Future, he recently told Big Boy that he wants even MORE kids.

It appears that Future is way more enamored with kids than he is with their mothers.