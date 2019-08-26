Comedians In Cars Getting Coffee: Eddie Murphy And Jerry Seinfeld Talk Comedy Evolution With Host Joy Reid [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
Eddie Murphy, Jerry Seinfeld, And Joy Reid On Comedian In Cars Getting Coffee
Netflix’s Comedians In Cars Getting Coffee hosted a special live event recently hosted by MSNBC’s Joy Ann Reid where Eddie Murphy and Jerry Seinfeld discussed the evolution of comedy and who should be on the Mount Rushmore of funny.
The conversation is incredible.
Press play below to dive in.
This is gold. Good to Joy Reid in this capacity.
