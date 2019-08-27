Bone-Straight Stallion: Here’s The Sleek Secret To Megan’s Mane N’ Tail Inches At The VMAs

Megan Thee Stallion’s VMAs Look

During the 2019 VMAs Megan Thee Stallion made waves with a sleek style expertly executed by a top stylist. Meg’s hair was tamed and tousled by celeb stylist Alonzo Arnold. The acclaimed beautician whipped Meg’s elegant inches into shape with the help of Suave Professionals products.

Below Alonzo details how he brought Megan’s bone-straight inches to life.

“For the red carpet, Meg wanted a look that was classic, but still gave that extra length she could whip over her shoulder at any moment,” said Arnold.

“To create this look, start off by prepping her hair with the Suave Professionals Almond + Shea Shampoo and Conditioner for deep moisture and shine.”

“Next, take a blow dryer on a medium setting to the hair with a detangling comb attachment.

“Once you’ve blown out the length, run Suave Professionals for Natural Hair Define & Shine Gel Serum through the inches to hold shape and tame any flyaways.”

“Flat iron hair straight on a high heat setting.”

“Spritz Suave Professionals Firm Control Finishing Hairspray to hold the look in place and add extra shine.”

YOU tell us, were you feeling Megan Thee Stallion’s VMAs hair???