Thicker Than Ponderosa Porridge: Megan Thee Stallion & Jordyn Woods Served Another Yammmazing Bawdy Buffet
- By Bossip Staff
1 of 15
❯
❮
Megan Thee Stallion & Jordyn Woods Melt Instagram (AGAIN)
This is officially a Megan Thee Stallion & Jordyn Woods stan site dedicated to uplifting the two baddest baddies-turned-besties who melted Instagram with another spectacular thirst trap that somehow made this already smoldering summer even hotter.
At this point, we’re absolutely geeked about Jordy & Meg’s baddie BFFship and can’t wait to see what pops off next.
Peep the Twitter hysteria over the latest Jordyn & Meg thirst trap on the flip.
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.