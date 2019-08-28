“Beyond The Pole” Exclusive: Laina Opens Up To Her Therapist About Being Pimped [VIDEO]

Laina Talks About Being Pimped By Someone She Loved On “Beyond The Pole”

If you haven’t already been watching “Beyond The Pole” — you may want to reconsider — the show definitely lets viewers in on dancers lifestyles that is FAR from the glamour you’d witness in your average rap video. A brand new episode airs Thursday on WeTV but we’ve got an exclusive clip for your viewing pleasure below:

Wow. That’s heavy stuff but we’re glad she’s getting therapy.

Here’s more about the episode:

LeaLea discovers LingLing’s devastating secret. Angel Kake considers a shocking plastic surgery, and the dancers up their game and get schooled by the Magic City strippers. The past haunts Laina, urging her to get help.

BEYOND THE POLE- “UP YOUR GAME”- Airs Thursday, August 29th at 10:30/11:30C on WeTV

