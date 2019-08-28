Divorces: Former #LHHATL Star Lovely Mimi Broadcasts Breakup From ‘Abusive’ And ‘Janky’ Husband

Lovely Mimi Is Getting A Divorce

Former ‘Love And Hip Hop’ Atlanta star Lovely Mimi needs a huge hug right now. The mother and social media star just announced that she’s getting a divorce from her husband of 10 years. In a Youtube vlog, Mimi strips herself from her usual bubbly personality to explain her side of her breakup. Just a few days before her confession, her estranged husband, Remy The Boss uploaded his own video where he explained how Mimi “changed” with fame.

Mimi’s side, however, depicts Remy as a ‘janky’ businessman who disrespected the marriage by having a ‘female’ friend. Mimi says neighbors and even her own son warned her about a woman staying at her house while she was at work, someone whom Mimi had never met. Mimi goes on to detail physical fights and financial abuse allegedly by her husband, who she says was mishandling money she earned for bills.

The video is long but after hearing Mimi’s side, do you think this relationship can be worked out?

