Common Finally Confirms That He And Angela Rye Are Back In Sweet Woke Bae Bliss

Common Tells Angie Martinez That He’s Back With Angela Rye

Common is only a few days away from dropping his new album Let Love on August 30, and he recently stopped by The Angie Martinez Show to confirms something that errrbody probably already knew or at least had the idea.

He and Angela Rye are back together.

Common shared the news when the topic of “Black Girls Rock” came about. Although the BET special doesn’t air for a few weeks, a couple of pictures of Common’s performance with ex Erykah Badu surfaced online, causing people to wonder if the two were back together. Common cleared up the rumors saying that it was simply just a performance and he’s currently happily boo’ed up with Angela.

Common and Angela dated before back in 2017, but eventually split in March of last year. However, after many rumors, interviews about relationships, and Common’s revealing book Let Love Have The Last Word: A Memoir, the rappers seems to be stepping into a new chapter in his life and Ms. Rye is there to share it.

Check out Common explain the situation in his interview with Angie Martinez below.