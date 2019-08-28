Really?! Old Navy Worker Alleges That ‘Queer Eye’ Bused In White Workers & Sent Black Folks Off Sales Floor During Show Taping

“Queer Eye” Blasted By Old Navy Employee For Being Racist

An employee from an Old Navy store in Philadelphia is alleging her employer allowed Queer Eye producers to be racist while filming in the store.

Monae Alvarado is alleging that the store had employees, all people of color, clean up the store overnight to look good for a Queer Eye taping the next day. Most of them worked all day and when cameras came, were told to stay off the sales floor. To make matters even fishier, the producers from Queer Eye allegedly bused in white employees from Old Navy stores OUTSIDE of Philadelphia.

In her original post last week, which was shared over 20,000 times, Monae wrote:

“So they were filming Queer eye (not queer as folk) at my job (Old Navy in Center City Philadelphia) and at my job is nothing but people of color. Most of us did an overnight to help make the store look beautiful. Today they brought all these workers from other store around the region (West Chester, Mount Pocono, and Deptford NJ) and they were all white. They had us standing in the back not to be seen while the other workers from another store get to work on our floor like it’s their store. The shade I tell you.”

In the comments, folks suggested that maybe the white employees were being ‘rewarded’ by being placed on tv for hard work. Monae Alvarado then clarified that her store and coworkers bring in the most money than any other Old Navy store in the state, so how?! 3 other employees have corroborated Monae’s story according to Philly Mag.

Tan Safdar-France, one of the Queer Eye stars, has since commented on the Old Navy employees facebook, claiming he didn’t have any idea that Black and Brown employees were being sent off the sales floor.

“This is Tan. I don’t know what happened behind the scenes, or overnight, but what i can tell you is that there no way I would ever have allowed production to move POC to the back. I should also mention that I had one person join me on camera, from Old Navy. She was african american. This is the last I will say on this matter.”

Do YOU think there’s a logical explanation for replacing people of color with white workers for TV?