Destination ATL: Journey’s And Adidas Announce FREE Concert In Atlanta

Journey’s And Adidas Announce FREE Concert In Atlanta

Journeys and Adidas Originals are producing a FREE one-day hip hop festival in Atlanta on September 28!

The event is for all ages, more geared to teens who love hip hop & sneaker culture, and will feature some cool activations in addition to a concert with performances by Heroes & Villains, Margo and more! This is the second year for this event, while last year was in San Diego and Jay Rock headlined. You don’t wanna miss this! RSVP at Journeys.com/destination.