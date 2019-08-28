Truth Hurts: Lizzo Claps Back At Claims She’s ‘Brave’ For Baring Her Baaawdy—-‘I’m Just Me’

Lizzo Talks Body Positivity In Glamour Magazine

Lizzo is in Glamour magazine as part of the publication’s “F” word package. In the package, the magazine is exploring what it’s like to be a plus-size woman in America.

Women and in Lizzo’s case she’s clapping back at the “B word”—“Brave.”

According to Lizzo, she’s none to keen on being called “brave because it implies that she somehow shouldn’t be proud of her body.

“I don’t like it when people think it’s hard for me to see myself as beautiful,” Lizzo says. She stars in an Absolut Vodka commercial while wearing a bikini, and people have called her brave for it, implying that being plus-sized while wearing a swimsuit is an

act of courage. “I don’t like it when people are shocked that I’m doing it.”

Lizzo who’s starring in an Absolut Vodka “Juice” campaign also spoke on the importance of representation. According to Lizzo the Internet has been helping change the standards of beauty.



“Back in the day, all you really had were the modeling agencies. I think that’s why it made everything so limited for what was considered beautiful. It was controlled from this one space. But now we have the Internet. So if you want to see somebody who’s beautiful who looks like you, go on the Internet and just type something in. Type in ‘blue hair.’ Type in ‘thick thighs.’ Type in ‘back fat.’ You’ll find yourself reflected. That’s what I did to help find the beauty in myself.”

Gotta love her and her “Juice.”