BOSSIP Exclusive: Ari Lennox Recalls First Time Meeting Eryka Badu, “She Told Me To Sing From My PU**Y” [Video]

- By Bossip Staff

Black Girls Rock 2019 Hosted By Niecy Nash - Show

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Ari Lennox’s First Time Meeting Erykah Badu  Was…Entertaining

Ari Lennox is a treasure who needs to be protected at all costs…solely so we can get more stories like this!

The ethereal chanteuse stopped by BOSSIP to tell us a story about her first time meeting Erykah Badu and it went probably how you’d imagine. After Erykah Badu magically appeared outside of Ari’s dressing room, she offered her some $1 million advice.

“Just sing from you pu**y”. Ari explains why this advice made sense and more in our exclusive chat. Hit play to hear it.

 

 

