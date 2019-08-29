ThirstForYours: Sprite Highlights Exceptional Unsigned Talent With ‘Sprite Way Live’

Thirst things thirst…

“Sprite Way Live” Invades Atlanta With Unsigned Artist Performances

A number of talented unsigned artists recently shone with an exclusive Sprite powered performance experience. Sprite Way is a community-first platform powered by Sprite to help its audience be heard.

With that in mind, Sprite solicited fans for the first major community-focused playlist, featuring unheard and unsigned voices and eight of those trendsetting voices recently performed in ATL for tastemakers, fans, and music lovers.

BOSSIP was on hand for the event hosted by Sprite Way podcast series co-hosts Jawn Joi (@TheJawnJoi) and radio personality and DJ Dusei Da Great (@DuseiDaGreat).

The immersive experience put us up close and personal with rising stars like singer Siergio who serenaded the crowd to his tracks and felt especially grateful to be a part of the Sprite family’s “good vibes.”

“I’m really enjoying being a part of the Sprite Way program and the Sprite fam,” said Siergio. “I know that everyone believes in me and wants me to reach the next level. Nothing but good vibes from everyone. I’ve even made some solid friendships with some of the artists and I’m forever grateful for that. I’m geeked about everything we have coming up.”

His sentiments were echoed by StayGoldenSwerve, a Harrisburg, Pennsylvania native based rapper whose tracks share a touching message to listeners who might feel like “outsiders.”

“This is what Sprite is about, inspiring others, and giving back, and I’m glad to be a part of this team,” said StayGoldenSwerve. “My favorite part of this whole journey is that I brought one of my closest friends, seeing him happy as I am, really made me appreciate life more.”

You can get more familiar with these exciting new artists by listening to the latest Sprite Way playlist, exclusively on Spotify and Soundcloud.

