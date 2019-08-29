In White Folks News: Matthew McConaughey Joins The University Of Texas Staff

University Of Texas Announces Matthew McConaughey As Newest Faculty Member

A lot of college students hate listening to their professor and whatever opinion they have on a field or career they’ve never actually worked in. In short, it can be obnoxious to have a teacher essentially just reading the textbook to you under the guise of teaching you something–but one department at the University Of Texas-Austin won’t have that problem any longer.

Moody College of Communications announced on Wednesday that Austin native Matthew McConaughey is going to join University Of Texas-Austin as professor of practice to the Department of Radio-Television-Film faculty, starting in the fall term.

Austin360 reports that “the actor and Austin icon has served as a visiting instructor since 2015, when he began co-teaching the “Script to Screen” film production class with faculty member and director Scott Rice.”

It’s safe to say that for all film students, the plug is officially in the building. Hopefully at the 2020 SXSW we can get a panel from McConaughey and his students about his impact within the school and his hometown from this unexpected decision.

Alright, alright, alright!