Boot The Bigoted Bish: Racist City Council Candidate Jean Cramer Forced To Resign By Marysville Mayor

Racist City Council Candidate Removed From Race By Marysville Mayor

Earlier this week we reported on a racist city council candidate named Jean Cramer who, in public forum, said the following according to the Times-Herald:

“Keep Marysville a white community as much as possible,” said newcomer Jean Cramer, one of five candidates vying for three open council seats in November. The question: “Do you believe the diversity of our community needs to be looked at, and if so, should we be more aggressive in attracting foreign-born citizens?”

Yeah.

Today, the Times-Herald is reporting that the bum bish has been forcibly removed from the race by the city’s Mayor Dan Damman.

By Friday, Daman and other community leaders called for Cramer to withdraw. The mayor said he didn’t believe Cramer was “fit to serve as an elected official in Marysville or anywhere else.”

Peep what else Jean’s dumb a$$ had to say…

Bye, bish!